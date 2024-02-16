Blues beat Oilers 6-3 for 8th victory in 10 games

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Jordan Binnington made 36 saves, highlighted by two dazzling saves on Zach Hyman during an Edmonton power play in the first period.

Jordan Kyrou, Torey Krug and Pavel Buchnevich each added a goal and an assist and Brandon Saad also scored to help the Blues win for the eighth time in 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Corey Perry scored for Edmonton and Connor McDavid had three assists. The Oilers lost for the third time in five games following a 16-game winning streak. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Blues took control with four straight goals in the second period.

Neighbours tied it at 2 1:09 into the period, and Krug gave the Blues the lead at 8:37, scoring off Neighbours’s behind-the-back pass.

Kyrou made it 4-2 with a power play goal with 4:28 left, burying a rebound off Neighbours’ shot. Buchnevich capped the spree with a power-play goal with 25 second left, tipping in a pass from Thomas.

