Blues acquire forwards Faksa, Joseph in separate trades for future considerations

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forwards Radek Faksa from Dallas and Mathieu Joseph from Ottawa in a pair of trades for future considerations. The deal with the Senators that was announced Tuesday also netted the Blues a 2025 third-round draft pick. Ottawa was looking to clear cap space to re-sign Shane Pinto. Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were the only players with longer current stints with the Stars than Faksa. The 30-year-old spent his first nine seasons with the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2012. Joseph is coming off career highs of 35 points and 24 assists.

