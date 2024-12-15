Bluegrass rivalry enters new era with No. 5 Kentucky and Louisville led by Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Kentucky maintained its dominance of archrival Louisville with a 93-85 victory Saturday. But the game itself might have injected new life into a Bluegrass rivalry that had become stagnant. The showdown featured first-year coaches with Mark Pope guiding the Wildcats and Pat Kelsey leading the Cardinals, along with revamped rosters featuring newcomers who previously viewed the rivalry from the outside. This week provided a crash course in the history, producing an intense game that offered reminders of the past and perhaps a glimpse into the future.

