Blue Jays trade former first-round pick RHP Nate Pearson to Cubs for two minor leaguers

By The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson (24) works against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Blacker]

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for two minor leaguers. The Blue Jays received shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango for the 27-year-old Pearson, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2017. Pearson has a career record of 7-4 and a 5.21 ERA in 93 appearances, including five starts, over four seasons. It is Toronto’s second trade in the past two days, both involving relievers. The Blue Jays dealt right-hander Yimi García to Seattle for a pair of minor leaguers on Friday.

