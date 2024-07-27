Blue Jays trade former first-round pick RHP Nate Pearson to Cubs for two minor leaguers

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for two minor leaguers. The Blue Jays received shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango for the 27-year-old Pearson, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2017. Pearson has a career record of 7-4 and a 5.21 ERA in 93 appearances, including five starts, over four seasons. It is Toronto’s second trade in the past two days, both involving relievers. The Blue Jays dealt right-hander Yimi García to Seattle for a pair of minor leaguers on Friday.

