Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah happy with outing despite ugly line because shoulder is healthy

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was happy with his first minor league rehab start despite an ugly line because his right shoulder felt healthy. Manoah walked his first four batters and wound up allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings for Single A Dunedin against Lakeland in a Florida State League game. Manoah felt right shoulder discomfort following a spring training start on Feb. 27. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, out with right elbow inflammation, threw 21 pitches in a simulated game and expects to pitch in a minor league game this week. Reliever Erik Swanson, sidelined by right shoulder inflammation, struck out two during a 1-2-3 inning against Lakeland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.