Blue Jays SS Bichette expected to miss ‘multiple weeks’ because of strained right calf, manager says

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to miss “multiple weeks” because of a strained right calf, manager John Schneider said Saturday. A two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader, Bichette was injured while running to first base in the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. Before Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Tigers, the Blue Jays put Bichette on the 10-day injured list and recalled utilityman Addison Barger from Triple-A. Bichette is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs, and his .597 OPS is lowest among qualified AL batters.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.