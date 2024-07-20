Blue Jays SS Bichette expected to miss ‘multiple weeks’ because of strained right calf, manager says

By The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Blacker]

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to miss “multiple weeks” because of a strained right calf, manager John Schneider said Saturday. A two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader, Bichette was injured while running to first base in the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. Before Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Tigers, the Blue Jays put Bichette on the 10-day injured list and recalled utilityman Addison Barger from Triple-A. Bichette is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs, and his .597 OPS is lowest among qualified AL batters.

