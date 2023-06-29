Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby. Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. He had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round. The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the derby again.

