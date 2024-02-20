Blue Jays slugger Guerrero focused on his offseason preparation ahead of the 2024 season

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the big winner earlier this month in salary arbitration. Now the Toronto Blue Jays slugger feels that his hard work during the offseason will propel him to big season on the field. Guerrero won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Blue Jays’ $18.05 million offer. A three-time All-Star first baseman, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year, a season in which he acknowledged playing in pain a lot of the time. But Guerrero blames his offseason program for it and addressed that over the winter.

