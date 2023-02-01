Blue Jays sign reliever Chad Green to $8.5M, 2-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — Free agent reliever Chad Green and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract that includes options for 2025 and 2026. Green is likely to miss at least the early portion of next season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He injured his pitching elbow last May with the New York Yankees and was sidelined the rest of the year. The 31-year-old Green is 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Yankees. The right-hander has 11 saves and 53 holds.

