Blue Jays shut down injured closer Romano, cut slumping Mayza and promote Cuas from Triple-A

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been shut down because of continued pain in his injured right elbow. Manager John Schneider said Saturday that the two-time All-Star will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday. Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the regular season because of elbow soreness. He went on the injured list for a second time June 1, retroactive to May 30. Romano is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and eight saves in nine chances this season, his sixth. He matched his career high with 36 saves last year.

