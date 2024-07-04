Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette scratched from lineup against Astros because of forearm bruise

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup for Thursday afternoon’s game against Houston because of a right forearm contusion. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader struck out on a pitch that hit him in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 9-2 loss. Bichette couldn’t hold up on a 1-2 sinker from Astros right-hander Rafael Montero and the pitch hit him in the inside of his right forearm.

