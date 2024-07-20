Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette leaves game against Tigers because of strained right calf

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette left the Blue Jays’ game against Detroit after six innings Friday night because of a strained right calf. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader lined out to right field to end the sixth and was injured running to first base, hopping down the line in pain. Bichette returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

