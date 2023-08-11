Blue Jays send the struggling Alek Manoah to minors for the second time

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo. It is the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors. Manoah allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday to drop to 3-9. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion. Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season.

