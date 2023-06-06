Blue Jays send struggling RHP Alek Manoah to rookie-level Florida Complex League

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays demoted struggling right-hander Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League Tuesday, one day after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros. Manoah was booed by Toronto fans after allowing six runs and seven hits in 1/3 of an inning Monday, his seventh straight losing decision. He’s 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season. Previously the Gulf Coast League, the Florida Complex League is a rookie-level league with most games played at spring training facilities.

