Blue Jays send struggling RHP Alek Manoah to minors for the second time this season

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo, the second time this season the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist has been demoted to the minor leagues. Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He’s 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since July 7, when he returned from his first demotion. Toronto has been using a six-man rotation during a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which ends Sunday. Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu returned from Tommy John surgery Aug. 1 and has made two starts.

