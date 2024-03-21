Blue Jays send INF Espinal to Reds in exchange for minor league RHP McElvain

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired minor league right-hander Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. McElvain went 5-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 23 games, including 19 starts last season, splitting time between two levels. A four-year veteran who represented Toronto in the 2022 All-Star game, Espinal hit .248 with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 88 games last season.

