Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah hits 3 batters in first spring training start

It was a mixed bag for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in his first start of spring training. Manoah hit three batters and threw 17 of his 38 pitches for strikes while working 1 2/3 innings of four-run ball during a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. But he also showed improved velocity, reaching the mid-90s with his fastball. Manoah struggled last year, going 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. He was optioned to the minors twice. Casey Mize pitched 1 2/3 innings for Detroit, continuing his comeback from elbow and back surgeries. The right-hander was charged with two runs and one hit.

