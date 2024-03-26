Blue Jays relievers Romano, Swanson likely to start on IL. Gausman throws well in return

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team’s bullpen. Romano, an All-Star closer, is dealing with right elbow inflammation. Swanson, a top setup man, is slowed by right forearm inflammation. With opening day coming up Thursday at Tampa Bay, manager John Schneider told reporters in Florida it’s “reasonable to say” that Romano and Swanson probably will start on the IL. Toronto did get an encouraging performance from No. 1 starter Kevin Gausman, who pitched three strong innings against Pittsburgh in his Grapefruit League debut.

