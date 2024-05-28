Blue Jays reinstate right-hander Chad Green from IL, option Erik Swanson to Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-handed reliever Chad Green from the 15-day injured list and optioned righty Erik Swanson to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the moves before their game in Chicago against the White Sox on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old Green had been out since April 15 with a strain of the right teres major, a muscle in the upper arm near the shoulder. He’s 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA and two saves in seven games this season. Swanson is 1-2 with a 9.22 ERA in 17 games for Toronto this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.