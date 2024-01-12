Blue Jays reach deals with 11 of 12 players ahead of arbitration. Guerrero is the lone exception

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to one-year contracts with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The players who reached deals with the Blue Jays included catchers Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk, infielders Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal, outfielder Daulton Varsho, left-handed pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Tim Mayza and right-handers Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Nate Pearson.

