Blue Jays put two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list because of a sore right elbow and recalled left-hander Brendon Little from Triple-A Buffalo. Romano’s stint on the IL is retroactive to Thursday. The right-hander wasn’t available in Friday’s 14-inning win over Pittsburgh because he was still sore from Wednesday’s save against the White Sox, his eighth in nine chances. Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the season because of elbow soreness.

