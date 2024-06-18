Blue Jays put SS Bo Bichette on IL with strained right calf, recall prospect Orelvis Martinez

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right calf. The move is retroactive to June 15. The Blue Jays promoted top infield prospect Orelvis Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo. A two-time AL hit leader, Bichette has struggled this season. He’s batting .237 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 66 games. Martinez, 22, hit .260 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in 63 games at Buffalo, where he played both third base and second base. He has 109 home runs in 444 career minor league games.

