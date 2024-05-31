Blue Jays put right-hander Manoah on IL with elbow sprain, acquire Burr from Phillies

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have put right-hander Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained elbow, two days after the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist left a start against the White Sox after 1 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays also acquired right-hander Ryan Burr on Friday from Philadelphia in exchange for cash and added him to the roster. Burr was 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 15 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, Triple-A right-hander Joel Kuhnel was designated for assignment.

