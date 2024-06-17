Blue Jays put RHP Yimi García on injured list because of a sore elbow

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Yimi García on the 15-day injured list Monday because of a sore elbow, one day after the reliever left a save opportunity against Cleveland with two outs in the ninth inning. Toronto selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Buffalo. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said an MRI revealed no structural damage in García’s elbow. The 10-year veteran is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 27 games, striking out 37 batters in 28 innings while walking only seven.

