Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game in Seattle because of a sore back and did not pitch for the Blue Jays again until July 20. Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and initially left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García. The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.