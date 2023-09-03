Blue Jays put catcher Danny Jansen on injured list with broken right middle finger

DENVER (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured knuckle on his right middle finger. Jansen got hurt when he was hit by a foul ball Friday night in a 13-9 victory over Colorado. He will receive a second opinion Wednesday, and manager John Schneider said he wasn’t sure if Jansen would return during the regular season. Toronto began the night 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the final American League wild card. Jansen is hitting .228 with 17 homers and 53 RBIs in 86 games, including 73 behind the plate. He becomes the third Blue Jays regular to go on the injured list in the last week, joining shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.