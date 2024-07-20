Blue Jays put Bichette on 10-day injured list because of strained right calf, recall Barger

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right calf and recalled infielder Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo. A two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader, Bichette was injured while running to first base on a line drive that ended the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. Bichette pulled up after a few steps and hopped in pain before walking off the field with the trainer. It’s been a tough season for the son of former big league slugger Dante Bichette. He is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games, and his .597 OPS is lowest among qualified AL batters.

