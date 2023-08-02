Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of tendonitis in right knee

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee. Bichette left Monday’s loss to Baltimore in the third inning after he pulled up while running the bases. A two-time All Star, Bichette has a .321 average and 144 hits. Infielder Paul DeJong, whom Toronto acquired from St. Louis before the trade deadline, has joined the Blue Jays and is in the starting lineup at shortstop, batting seventh.

