Blue Jays put 3B Matt Chapman on 10-day IL because of sprained right middle finger

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays put third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a sprained right middle finger. Chapman left in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner missed three games this month because of the injury. Chapman jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room. The Blue Jays recalled infielder Ernie Clement from Triple-A.

