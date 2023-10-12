Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says Ross Atkins will return as GM in 2024

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro announced Ross Atkins will return as general manager next season. But Shapiro acknowledged the team needs to perform better in the playoffs while also calling for “a higher level of transparency and communication” with players around game-planning and preparation. The Blue Jays finished 89-73 and claimed an AL wild card berth, their third in four seasons. Toronto was swept out of the playoffs for the third straight appearance, scoring one run in two losses at Minnesota.

