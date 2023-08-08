Blue Jays place OF Kiermaier on IL with arm cut, X-rays negative on Ryu after LHP struck on knee

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list so he has time to heal a lengthy cut on his arm suffered when he made a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday. Kiermaier needed eight stitches to close the gash on his right forearm. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier racked back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases. Also, Toronto got good news on pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu after he was struck on the right knee by a line drive. Manager John Schneider said X-rays were negative and Ryu should make his next start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.