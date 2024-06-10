Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi embarrassed after colliding with A’s opponent chasing foul pop

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi cost his team an out by bolting from the dugout and colliding with an opponent on a bizarre play in the 10th inning of Sunday’s game against Oakland. With the Blue Jays leading 6-3 in the top of the 10th, Davis Schneider lofted a popup into foul territory near Toronto’s dugout on the first-base side at the Coliseum. Blue Jays players watching from in front of the bench scattered as Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom pursued the ball. Kikuchi, attempting to get out of the way quickly, ran toward the field and crashed into Soderstrom. Both players were knocked down as the ball fell to the ground. The umpires got together and ruled Schneider out due to obstruction on an embarrassed Kikuchi.

