Blue Jays pitcher Manoah to have reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah will undergo reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season. The decision came after Manoah was examined by Dr. Keith Meister, who will perform the operation on June 17. Manager John Schneider said it was unclear what exactly would be done, whether a full Tommy John ligament replacement or a procedure to place an internal brace into the elbow joint.

