Blue Jays pitcher Manoah to have reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah will undergo reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season. The decision came after Manoah was examined by Dr. Keith Meister, who will perform the operation on June 17. Manager John Schneider said it was unclear what exactly would be done, whether a full Tommy John ligament replacement or a procedure to place an internal brace into the elbow joint.

