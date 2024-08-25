Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt supports teammate Bowden Francis with handmade sign

TORONTO (AP) — After Taylor Ward offered a critical take on Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis’ latest strong start, fellow Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt showed his support for his teammate. Francis struck out a career-high 12 in Toronto’s 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. He was working on a no-hitter before Ward hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning. Ward said afterward he felt everything from Francis “was hittable.” While Francis was being interviewed from the dugout during the TV broadcast of Sunday’s game. Bassitt stood over his teammate’s shoulder holding a sign that read “15 innings, 2 hits, 20 Ks. Hittable + Nothing Special.”

