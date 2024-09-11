Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis has no-hitter through 6 innings against the Mets

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has not allowed a hit through six innings against the New York Mets. Francis has walked one, struck out one and hit two batters. He’s thrown 85 pitches, 51 strikes. New York’s Harrison Bader opened the sixth inning with a drive to deep left field but Toronto’s Davis Schneider made a great catch at the wall. Francis took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Angels on Aug. 24 before outfielder Taylor Ward homered to begin the final frame.

