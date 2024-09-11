Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis again loses no-hit bid on leadoff homer in 9th

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has lost a no-hit bid on a leadoff homer in the ninth inning for the second time in four starts. Francisco Lindor connected on an 0-2 fastball Wednesday, sending a no-doubt drive over the right-field wall to give the New York Mets their first hit and tie the score 1-all. Francis was immediately pulled and received a warm ovation from the Toronto crowd. The right-hander walked one, struck out one and twice hit a batter with a pitch. He threw 111 pitches, 68 for strikes. Francis also took a no-hitter into the ninth against the Angels on Aug. 24 before Taylor Ward homered leading off the inning. Dave Stieb pitched the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

