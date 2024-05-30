Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah departs with right elbow discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has left their game against the Chicago White Sox because of right elbow discomfort. With two out and a runner on third in the second inning, Manoah was checked on by manager John Schneider and a trainer after throwing a 91.4 mph sinker to Dominic Fletcher for a ball. The big right-hander then departed after a short discussion on the mound. The 26-year-old Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts this season.

