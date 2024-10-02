Blue Jays move Mattingly out of offensive coordinator role and back to full-time bench coach

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are moving Don Mattingly back to the position of full-time bench coach after the six-time All-Star also spent the 2024 season as the team’s offensive coordinator. General manager Ross Atkins said associate manager DeMarlo Hale will remain in his role supporting manager John Schneider in 2025. However, Atkins said hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, field coordinator Gil Kim and assistant pitching coach Jeff Ware won’t return after the Blue Jays went 74-88 and finished last in the AL East.

