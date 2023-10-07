Blue Jays GM Atkins says RHP Manoah had injection in shoulder, no structural damage

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says right-hander Alek Manoah received an injection to relieve discomfort in his shoulder, and multiple tests on the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist haven’t revealed any structural damage. Toronto’s opening day starter, Manoah was demoted to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA. Manoah went 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts after rejoining the big league roster in July, then didn’t pitch again at any level after being optioned to Triple-A in August.

