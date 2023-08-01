Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while they continue to evaluate the status of injured shortstop Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays sent 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis. The trade comes one day after Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he injured his right knee while running the bases. Before Tuesday’s game, manager John Schneider said an MRI showed Bichette had inflammation but no damage. Bichette is currently day-to-day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a potential stint on the injured list, Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multihit games are also an AL-high.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.