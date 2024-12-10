Blue Jays, Dodgers and Red Sox among losing bidders for Juan Soto

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiles while speaking to media at the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

DALLAS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on Juan Soto, a year after failing to sign Shohei Ohtani. Soto agreed Sunday to a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets, a deal pending a successful physical. In addition to the Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers sought Soto. Soto’s deal tops the $700 million, 10-year contract Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December. Red Sox manager Alex Cora enjoyed getting to know Soto. The All-Star outfielder’s agent is Scott Boras, also Cora’s agent when he was a player.

