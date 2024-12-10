Blue Jays, Dodgers and Red Sox among losing bidders for Juan Soto

DALLAS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on Juan Soto, a year after failing to sign Shohei Ohtani. Soto agreed Sunday to a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets, a deal pending a successful physical. In addition to the Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers sought Soto. Soto’s deal tops the $700 million, 10-year contract Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December. Red Sox manager Alex Cora enjoyed getting to know Soto. The All-Star outfielder’s agent is Scott Boras, also Cora’s agent when he was a player.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.