Blue Jays closer Romano to start season on IL but could be back within a month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and reliever Erik Swanson will start the season on the injured list and are expected to be joined by starting pitcher Alex Manoah. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said he is hopeful Romano and Swanson could be back within a month. Romano has a right elbow injury, while Swanson is out with right forearm inflammation. Chad Green and Yimi Garcia will fill-in for Romano. Manoah, slowed by a right shoulder injury, threw 34 pitches over two innings in a minor league camp game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.