Blue Jays bolster bullpen by acquiring RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have strengthened their depleted bullpen by acquiring right-hander Jordan Hicks in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Toronto sent minor league right-handers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse to St. Louis for Hicks. The 59-47 Blue Jays are tied with Houston in the wild-card race, four games behind Tampa Bay. Toronto trails Baltimore by five games in the AL East. A five-year veteran who had spent his entire career with the Cardinals, Hicks is 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA and eight saves in 11 chances. The hard-throwing Hicks has struck out 59 batters in 41 2/3 innings while walking 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.