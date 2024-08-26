Blue Jays beat Red Sox 4-1, and Danny Jansen shows up on both sides of box score — an MLB first

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen’s former team beat his current one on Monday, when George Springer cleared the Green Monster with a 416-foot home run and seven Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter to beat the Red Sox 4-1 in the completion of a game that was suspended by rain in June.

Jansen made history as the first major leaguer to play for both teams in the same game, starting it as the Toronto catcher on June 26, when it was halted — with Jansen at bat — in the second inning. The backup catcher was traded to Boston on July 27, and he was behind the plate when the game resumed on Monday after a delay of 65 days, 18 hours and 35 minutes.

Jansen had one of Boston’s hits, a fifth inning single. (He was not credited with an at-bat for Toronto; he went to the plate and fouled off one pitch before the tarps came out on June 26, and Daulton Varsho was credited with the strikeout after Nick Pivetta fanned him on two more pitches.)

Springer’s 18th homer snapped a scoreless, seventh-inning tie, and the Blue Jays added three in the eighth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double and scored on a double by Addison Barger.

Zach Pop (1-3) earned the win. Chad Green pitched the ninth for his 15th save, striking out Jansen on a checked swing with a runner on second to end it.

Jarren Duran homered in the eighth for Boston’s only run.

Kutter Crawford started the original game for the Red Sox and Pivetta (5-9) was on the mound when it resumed. He struck out 10 and walked none, allowing three runs — two earned — in six innings, leaving with two on and one out in the seventh before Luis Garcia gave up the back-to-back run-scoring doubles.

Please step aside

The Red Sox appeared to score a run in the sixth when Rafael Devers nubbed a ball down the first-base line. Catcher Brian Serven’s throw hit him in the back and rolled away, allowing Romy Gonzalez to come around from second and reach home plate.

But home plate umpire Shane Livensparger immediately called Devers — who was running inside the baseline — out for interference.

Pop came in and got Rob Refsnyder on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox have not announced a starter for Tuesday’s game. Whoever it is will face Toronto RHP Yariel Rodriguez (1-5).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.