Blue Jays All-Star closer Romano gets save in season debut against Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays All-Star closer Jordan Romano saved a win over the New York Yankees in his season debut Tuesday night. Toronto activated Romano and fellow right-hander Erik Swanson off the 15-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game. Romano had been sidelined since spring training with right elbow inflammation and Swanson with right forearm inflammation. Toronto optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo. Righty Mitch White was designated for assignment.

