Blue Jays activate SS Bo Bichette off IL, option McCoy to Triple-A

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits despite playing only eight games since the end of July. He’d been sidelined because of a strained right quadriceps since leaving an August 27 loss to Cleveland. Bichette didn’t play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without the two-time AL hits leader. The Blue Jays went 6-3 in Bichette’s latest absence.

