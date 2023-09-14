Blue Jays activate Gold Glove 3B Matt Chapman off 10-day IL

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was activated off the 10-day injured list before their game against Texas. The Blue Jays have fallen out of a wild-card position after losing the first three games of a four-game series against the Rangers. Chapman has been sidelined because of a sprained right middle finger since leaving an Aug. 27 game against Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room last month.

