Blue Jays activate All-Star RHP Romano off IL, SS Bichette to begin rehab assignment

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays All-Star closer Jordan Romano was activated off the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia. The right-hander went on the IL July 29 because of a sore lower back, one day after leaving with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Shortstop Bo Bichette (right knee) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Buffalo on Tuesday. Bichette left a July 31 game against Baltimore after he jammed his knee while running the bases. A two-time All Star, Bichette is second in the AL with a .321 average and leads the league with 144 hits.

