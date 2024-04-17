Blue Jays activate All-Star closer Romano, fellow reliever Erik Swanson off 15-day IL

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have activated All-Star closer Jordan Romano and fellow right-hander Erik Swanson off the 15-day injured list. Romano had been sidelined since spring training with right elbow inflammation and Swanson with right forearm inflammation. Toronto optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo. Righty Mitch White was designated for assignment. Romano, who turns 31 on Sunday, went 5-7 with a 2.90 ERA and 36 saves in 40 appearances last year and made the AL All-Star team for a second straight season.

