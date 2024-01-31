Blue Jackets rookie C Adam Fantilli expected to miss eight weeks after being cut with a skate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets say rookie center Adam Fantilli will miss eight weeks after he was cut on the left calf with a skate blade in Sunday’s game at Seattle. The injury to the 19-year-old Fantilli is the latest blow for the last-place Blue Jackets. On Sunday, they announced that forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Fantilli is among the NHL’s top rookies this season and the third leading scorer on the team with 12 goals and 15 assists.

